Officials, volunteers look for injured bald eagle in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are looking for an injured bald eagle last seen in Belfast.

According to a couple of Facebook posts from concerned citizens, the eagle was spotted near the Kaler and Oak Hill Roads Friday morning.

Both the warden service and Avian Haven, a rehabilitation center based in Freedom, were contacted. However, officials have not been able to locate the eagle yet.

It’s possible there was another younger eagle in distress around the same area last night as well.

If you see either animal, contact game wardens or Avian Haven.

