Advertisement

Officials, volunteers look for injured bald eagle in Belfast

Injured bald eagle spotted in Belfast
Injured bald eagle spotted in Belfast(Katie Clarke)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are looking for an injured bald eagle last seen in Belfast.

According to a couple of Facebook posts from concerned citizens, the eagle was spotted near the Kaler and Oak Hill Roads Friday morning.

Both the warden service and Avian Haven, a rehabilitation center based in Freedom, were contacted. However, officials have not been able to locate the eagle yet.

It’s possible there was another younger eagle in distress around the same area last night as well.

If you see either animal, contact game wardens or Avian Haven.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

2021 Paddle for Pine Tree Camp in Solon
26th annual Paddle for Pine Tree Camp set for June 4-5th
File photo
Maine AG: Police justified in 2021 Waterville shooting
Storms Tonight & Again Saturday Afternoon
File photo
Ferry service to Vinalhaven reduced Memorial Day weekend