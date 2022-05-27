Mostly Cloudy, Warmer & More Humid Today, Showers/T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will stall out across northern areas today while a cold front approaches from the west. This will give us a chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day. The best chance for any showers and thunderstorms will be for areas north and west of Bangor while dry conditions are expected elsewhere. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, hail and/or damaging wind. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail today although some breaks of sunshine can’t be ruled out especially away from the coast. There will be a wide range in temperatures today with coastal areas staying in the 60s due to the onshore breeze, inland areas will top off in the 70s to near 80° especially with some breaks of sunshine then far northern locales will stay in the 60s where showers are more likely. Humidity will increase today as well with dewpoints climbing into the low to mid-60s. Scattered showers will continue tonight. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Low pressure will drag a cold front across the state Saturday bringing us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Heavy rainfall, hail and/or damaging wind will be the main concerns with any thunderstorms. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to around 70°. Humidity will stick around for Saturday as well with dewpoints in the 60s. The cold front will move to our east Saturday night, bringing the showers and thunderstorms to an end. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday and Monday. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the 70s. A cold front is forecast to drop southward through the state Monday night, allowing cooler air to move in for Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The best chance of showers will be for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs in the mid-60s along the coast and 70s to near 80° inland. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of fog. Lows between 56°-65°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to around 70°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. High in the 70s to near 80°.

Memorial Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

