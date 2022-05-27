MDI students stage walk-out

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Students at MDI High School lead a walk-out Friday after concerns of alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior between students.

MDI Regional School System Superintendent Mike Zboray told WABI he commended the students on the walkout saying they were respectful and just wanted to have their voices heard.

Zboray also said he met with the students who organized the event and plans to meet with them again next week.

Zboray added the district is actively working to update its harassment and sexual harassment policy.

