Advertisement

MDI students stage walk-out

after concerns of alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior between students.
after concerns of alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior between students.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Students at MDI High School lead a walk-out Friday after concerns of alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior between students.

MDI Regional School System Superintendent Mike Zboray told WABI he commended the students on the walkout saying they were respectful and just wanted to have their voices heard.

Zboray also said he met with the students who organized the event and plans to meet with them again next week.

Zboray added the district is actively working to update its harassment and sexual harassment policy.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

While some kids dream about playing in a Superbowl or the World Series, Noah Carver’s dream was...
Beals Island tenor to perform on prestigious national radio program
Jason Ibarra
Bath man charged with killing mother told officers he did not mean to, according to court docs
Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville held its annual appeal event last night with a...
Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville held its annual appeal event with a special guest
High School Students from Bossov Ballet Theatre honors Veterans through performance
High School Students from Bossov Ballet Theatre honors Veterans through performance