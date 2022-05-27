Maine Troop Greeters honor fallen friends in brick dedication ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 20 names have been added to a memorial for the Maine Troop Greeters.

A brick dedication ceremony was held Friday morning at the Troop Greeter Pavilion outside Bangor International Airport.

The ceremony honored the dedicated troop greeters and greeter service dogs who have passed away between May 2019 and May of 2022.

Due to COVID restrictions, they were unable to hold a ceremony or even greet troops at the airport.

They’re now back to work greeting military flights, a welcome sign of normalcy for all involved.

TV5 spoke with Cathy Czarnecki who has been greeting our heroes as they leave Bangor to go overseas and welcoming them back to BIA for the last 19 years.

My husband is a Vietnam veteran, and I realize what he has gone through, and a lot of other veterans have gone through. It’s important to us that we show the troops today that we appreciate what they’re doing for us, and that it’s not going to happen to them. We’re going to welcome them home with open arms and just tell them how much we appreciate them.”

Czarnecki says they recently welcomed two military flights to Bangor.

To date, Maine Troop Greeters has welcomed 7,902 flights, more than 1.5 million troops, and 410 service dogs to Bangor.

Click here to make a donation to the Maine Troop Greeters Museum.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.