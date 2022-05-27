Advertisement

Maine Troop Greeters honor fallen friends in brick dedication ceremony

Friday's ceremony honored and remembered the names of greeters and greeter service dogs who...
Friday's ceremony honored and remembered the names of greeters and greeter service dogs who passed away between May 2019 and now.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 20 names have been added to a memorial for the Maine Troop Greeters.

A brick dedication ceremony was held Friday morning at the Troop Greeter Pavilion outside Bangor International Airport.

The ceremony honored the dedicated troop greeters and greeter service dogs who have passed away between May 2019 and May of 2022.

Due to COVID restrictions, they were unable to hold a ceremony or even greet troops at the airport.

They’re now back to work greeting military flights, a welcome sign of normalcy for all involved.

TV5 spoke with Cathy Czarnecki who has been greeting our heroes as they leave Bangor to go overseas and welcoming them back to BIA for the last 19 years.

Czarnecki says they recently welcomed two military flights to Bangor.

To date, Maine Troop Greeters has welcomed 7,902 flights, more than 1.5 million troops, and 410 service dogs to Bangor.

Click here to make a donation to the Maine Troop Greeters Museum.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Families enjoy night at the Cole Land Transportation Museum
Families enjoy night at the Cole Land Transportation Museum
Husson University Legal Professor discusses social media and mass shootings
Husson University Legal Professor discusses social media and mass shootings
Planning for a new hospital in Blue Hill has been at various stages for nearly eight years, so...
Northern Light Blue Hill breaks ground on new hospital
Middle school students from Deer Isle/Stonington who have their lobster license got a break...
Deer Isle/Stonington Middle school students get Coast Guard survival skill training