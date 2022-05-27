Maine diver Riley Clark wins Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine diver Riley Clark is one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award this year.

Clark is one of five recipients of the honor (WABI)

The honor goes to student-athletes who have overcome great personal, academic, and/or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in intercollegiate athletics.

Clark defeated cancer to return to diving for the Black Bears, and he will be honored at the N4A Convention in Las Vegas on June 27.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.