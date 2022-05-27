Advertisement

Maine diver Riley Clark wins Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award

Clark is one of five recipients of the honor
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine diver Riley Clark is one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award this year.

The honor goes to student-athletes who have overcome great personal, academic, and/or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in intercollegiate athletics.

Clark defeated cancer to return to diving for the Black Bears, and he will be honored at the N4A Convention in Las Vegas on June 27.

