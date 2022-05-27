Advertisement

Maine AG: Police justified in 2021 Waterville shooting

File photo
File photo(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has ruled police were justified in using deadly force against a Waterville man in February of last year.

Officers say Eric Porter, 32, was threatening them and another bystander with a large knife in the parking lot of a hotel.

Porter then ran onto I-95 where the AG’s office found he charged at an officer with the knife over his head.

Previous attempts to subdue Porter using non-deadly force were unsuccessful.

He died as the result of a single gunshot wound to the back.

Attorney General Aaron Frey ruled the officer who shot Porter acted in the defense of another.

