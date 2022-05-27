Local students release nearly 200 Atlantic Salmon into Kenduskeag

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Saints Catholic School in Bangor made a trip to the Kenduskeag River today to make a splash in the community.

A group of seventh graders released nearly two hundred alevins, an immature life stage of salmon, into the water.

The event was a culmination of months of watching these fish grow from eggs that came to the school in February.

The school says this could help a dwindling salmon population in Maine rivers.

“Well, I think it was really nice. I think that we kind of have to just do our part because it’s a dangerous species and one day might not even be here,” said 7th grader James Ward.

“It was very interesting. It’s much different than what we normally do. It’s nice not to be stuck in a classroom for a little bit....We’ve had a very cool time releasing the salmon,” said Madonna Helwig a 7th grader at All Saints.

This event is a yearly tradition with the school and is part of a collaboration between All Saints and the Maine Atlantic Salmon Federation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.