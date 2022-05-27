High School Students from Bossov Ballet Theatre honors Veterans through performance

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - High school students from the Bossov Ballet Theatre at Maine Central Institute will be performing an original ballet inspired by true stories of ordinary heroes at the Strider Theatre at Colby College over the weekend.

The letter was written on the back of a family photo and was given to a fellow prisoner of war before Kennedy escaped to the ship’s deck and jumped overboard after enduring three years with little food or water.

Bossov Ballet Director Natalya Getman says she hopes this evokes emotions while honoring the veterans and the families who may not be physically fighting in the war but are fighting for the safe return of their loved ones.

She also says she could not stop hearing Kennedy’s voice when she read the letter and wants his voice to be heard by others.

“I hope that it doesn’t take the events that are happening right now in the world, locally, across the countries to take in the wake and those emotions, I think they need to be present in us constantly,” Getman said.

“Right now, more than ever, it is important for people to associate themselves with that sort of emotion, that sort of sentimentality,” Hector Bligh, BBT dancer said.

The letter eventually made it home and will be shown on Saturday as part the presentation by Andrew Carroll, director of the Center for American War Letters.

That performance is at 7pm.

There will also be a performance on Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at mcischool.org.

