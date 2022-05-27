Advertisement

Ferry service to Vinalhaven reduced Memorial Day weekend

File photo
File photo(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - Ferry service to Vinalhaven is going to be reduced this Memorial Day weekend. This after the Maine Department of Transportation says an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Maine DOT says starting Friday and running through Sunday, some of the Maine Ferry Service trips between Rockland and Vinalhaven are canceled.

This only affects trips on one of the two vessels running between the two towns. All runs on the Captain E. Frank Thompson are currently on schedule.

Officials say the employee’s absence, coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, means they don’t have enough staffing for the full regular schedule.

The following trips have been canceled so far:

  • Friday, May 27th 4:30 p.m. trip from Rockland to Vinalhaven
  • Saturday, May 28th 7:00 a.m. trip from Vinalhaven to Rockland and 4:30 p.m. trip from Rockland to Vinalhaven
  • Sunday, May 29th all trips on the Capt. Richard G. Spear except for the 4:30 p.m. trip from Rockland to Vinalhaven.

