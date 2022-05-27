Families enjoy night at the Cole Land Transportation Museum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cole Land Transportation Museum stayed open after hours tonight for some extra family fun.

The “Night at the Museum” promotion offered discounted rates and convenient hours for busy families that can’t make it during the museum’s normal hours of 9-5.

Museum guides provided scavenger hunts and shared facts about some of the museum’s prized possessions.

From walking through train cars to sitting in the front seat of a vintage ride, there was hands-on learning fun for everyone.

”It is really nice.,” said Museum Director Jen Munson. “I saw one earlier that was ‘wait wait, stand behind me I have to show you this vehicle’ and it just, it lights right up, the whole room. It’s wonderful to see.”

“I mean, I’ve always been fascinated by old stuff and learning about it,” said 9-year-old Dylan.

“I really like looking at the bridges from Brewer, Bangor, Belfast and stuff, that was pretty cool as well,” said 11-year-old Autumn.

Museum staff tells us there are plans for more of these events in the future.

There is also a Memorial Day Service set for Monday.

