Collins blocks NOAA appointment over whale rule objections

Collins cited new regulations on her state's lobster fishing industry that she described as...
Collins cited new regulations on her state’s lobster fishing industry that she described as “onerous.”(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Sen. Susan Collins halted a nominee’s potential appointment to a federal post over objections to rules designed to protect rare whales.

Collins cited new regulations on her state’s lobster fishing industry that she described as “onerous.”

The rules restrict commercial lobster harvesting and are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in gear.

Maine Public reports Collins stopped a vote Wednesday about the confirmation of Jainey Kumar Bavishi as assistant secretary of the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.

