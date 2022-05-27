Burgers, shakes and more at new Bangor takeout spot “Shakes and Bakes”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new takeout spot opened up in Bangor rather quietly. But has since started to make a lot of noise in the community.

Shakes and Bakes didn’t officially announce their soft opening but that didn’t stop a hefty amount of foot traffic coming to the new spot on Broadway.

The restaurant serves numerous items such as milkshakes, burgers, chicken and more.

They also have outdoor seating area with picnic tables.

They say it’s been wonderful to have already received so much support in the community.

“The only word I can come up with is overwhelming. I can’t believe the support and the people that have been waiting you know. I’ve been active on social media and people have been so excited to have a small business in the area that they can support,” said General Manager Nicole Dow.

They’re now open from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM daily.

