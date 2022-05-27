Advertisement

Burgers, shakes and more at new Bangor takeout spot “Shakes and Bakes”

Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries at Shakes and Bakes in Bangor
Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries at Shakes and Bakes in Bangor(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new takeout spot opened up in Bangor rather quietly. But has since started to make a lot of noise in the community.

Shakes and Bakes didn’t officially announce their soft opening but that didn’t stop a hefty amount of foot traffic coming to the new spot on Broadway.

The restaurant serves numerous items such as milkshakes, burgers, chicken and more.

They also have outdoor seating area with picnic tables.

They say it’s been wonderful to have already received so much support in the community.

“The only word I can come up with is overwhelming. I can’t believe the support and the people that have been waiting you know. I’ve been active on social media and people have been so excited to have a small business in the area that they can support,” said General Manager Nicole Dow.

They’re now open from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM daily.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Cole Land Transportation Museum opens for the season
A night at Cole Land Transportation Museum
Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s donates portion of sales to EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank
Starbucks on Bangor Mall Boulevard
Starbucks near Bangor Mall getting a remodel, will temporarily close
Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Bluenose Inn set to reopen for the season after February fire