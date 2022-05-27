Beals Island tenor to perform on prestigious national radio program

(WABI) - As part of winning a national award from “From the Top”, one of National Public Radio’s most prestigious shows, 18-year-old Noah Carver will be a featured performer on the show along with some of the other top classical musicians in America.

While some kids dream about playing in a Superbowl or the World Series, Noah Carver’s dream was different.

“I would lay up at night far past my bedtime,” Carver said. “Not sure if my parents ever found out, but if they didn’t, now they’re learning. Sorry mom. I would stay up with my earbuds in listening to ‘From The Top.’ And I would think, ‘Man, I would love to do that.’”

“His dad and I are thrilled that Noah is pursuing something that he is passionate about and that he is so looking forward to,” said Noah’s mom Suzanne. “We couldn’t be more proud of him and all that he’s accomplished, but not only that, just the incredible young man that he is.”

Incredible might be an understatement. His talent as a singer alone makes him unique, but Noah was also born blind. This fall Noah will begin earning his bachelor’s degree in Music at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. There he hopes his ability helps him make his mark in music.

“It does require imagination,” Noah said. “Whether you are blind or not, singing requires intent. It requires a purpose. At the end of the day, what’s really important is that I can sing and that I can perform well. So I hope that more than my blindness, my ability as a performer will be given primary attention.”

Noah’s turn on “From the Top” will air on Maine Public Classical at 5 pm on June 5th.

You can also hear it thIs Monday on “From the Top’s” website, fromthetop.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.