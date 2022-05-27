Advertisement

Bath man charged with killing mother told officers he did not mean to, according to court docs

Jason Ibarra
Jason Ibarra(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WMTW) - The man charged with the death of his mother allegedly told officers he did not mean to kill her when officers arrived.

Officials say Jason Ibarra’s brother called 911 after receiving a phone call from him. His brother told authorities Ibarra told him he had bad news and ‘sounded sorrowful.’

His brother said Ibarra talked about a partial refund on a knife set before telling him about being sad and depressed. According to the affidavit, Ibarra’s brother said he sounded intoxicated.

When an officer arrived at Ibarra’s Congress Avenue apartment, officials say he held up a hand and repeated ‘I did not mean to kill her.”

The officer then put Ibarra into handcuffs, noting he seemed to be heavily intoxicated and ‘had trouble standing on his own.’

When a second officer arrived, a check was done on the apartment. Officials say that’s when the body of Ibarra’s mother Jeanine Ross was found.

Officials say a lanyard was around her neck.

Authorities later ruled Ross’s death was caused by strangulation.

