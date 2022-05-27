Advertisement

Bangor Fire Public Education Officer steps down after more than 26 years

Bangor Fire Department
Bangor Fire Department(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
May. 27, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a 26 ½ year career with the Bangor Fire Department Jake Johnson is departing the station.

Johnson stated that he’s been there through the good and the bad times.

Although he says the good times were far more common.

Johnson says although he’s saying goodbye, he’s leaving knowing that the station is in good hands.

The longtime Public Education Officer said he was a little intimated about coming to Bangor in the 90′s but he’s thankful the city has taken him under its wing.

“Since that time, I’ve really embraced it and I’ve really come to love Bangor. It’s a kind of a small-town city. You know it has a feel that yes, it’s a city but it’s still... you know folks and folks know you. And I have been fortunate that I’ve been able to meet lots of people and talk to a lot of people and over the years doing what I do,” Johnson stated.

Johnson thanked the city of Bangor for their trust and memories while also giving a reminder to stay safe.

