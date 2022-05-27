Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville held its annual appeal event with a special guest

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville held its annual appeal event last night with a special guest.

Rudy Reutigger is a motivational speaker and author who played college football at Notre Dame.

His early life and career was about overcoming significant obstacles to achieve that dream which inspired the beloved movie, Rudy.

He encouraged everyone at the event to never give up on their dreams and goals.

He also said he was grateful to see the continuous work being done at the center to give the children a brighter future.

“Oh, it’s very important for me to be here today to empower the people knowing that they’re doing the right change. Very important. The Boys and Girls Club, the place for the kids to come and learn a lot of different traits and even skills and how everybody is excited about helping you because, you know, it’s our future. And, when you could do that, you’re doing something big,” Reutigger said.

This was the center’s first in-person annual appeal event since the pandemic began.

