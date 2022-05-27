26th annual Paddle for Pine Tree Camp set for June 4-5th

SOLON, Maine (WABI) - In less than three weeks, Pine Tree Camp in Rome will resume its overnight summer sessions for the first time in two years.

If you’d like to help provide a camp experience for a Mainer with disabilities, there are a few chances coming up for you to do so.

Next weekend, Paddle for Pine Tree Camp is back and bigger than ever.

In addition to the traditional route down the Kennebec River in Solon on Saturday, June 4th, there’s another chance to hit the water. On Sunday, June 5th, you can choose to experience a new loop on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick.

Organizers say since the Pine Tree Society is based in Bath, they wanted to offer an opportunity for those in Southern Maine to take part.

If you still can’t make it to either event, there are more ways to get involved.

“There is an option to be able to do it virtually. So, if you wanted to just form a team and do something somewhere else, you don’t have to paddle. You can go hiking, you can ride your bike, you can do some gardening. Whatever you love to do outside is a great way to support us, or you can support somebody else. A lot of us have pages on our social media, and you can just make a donation and help us out that way as well,” said Dawn Willard Robinson, camp director at Pine Tree Camp.

We’re going to give you the chance to help out, as well. The WABI TV5 Telethon for Pine Tree Camp will be happening on June 1st during our 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. newscasts.

This year, it’s taking place at the Woodshed in Manchester, home of the Maine Cabin Masters.

You can attend the event in-person or donate online, by phone, or new this year, by Venmo @PineTreeCamp.

