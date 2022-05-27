Advertisement

26th annual Paddle for Pine Tree Camp set for June 4-5th

2021 Paddle for Pine Tree Camp in Solon
2021 Paddle for Pine Tree Camp in Solon(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Maine (WABI) - In less than three weeks, Pine Tree Camp in Rome will resume its overnight summer sessions for the first time in two years.

If you’d like to help provide a camp experience for a Mainer with disabilities, there are a few chances coming up for you to do so.

Next weekend, Paddle for Pine Tree Camp is back and bigger than ever.

In addition to the traditional route down the Kennebec River in Solon on Saturday, June 4th, there’s another chance to hit the water. On Sunday, June 5th, you can choose to experience a new loop on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick.

Organizers say since the Pine Tree Society is based in Bath, they wanted to offer an opportunity for those in Southern Maine to take part.

If you still can’t make it to either event, there are more ways to get involved.

“There is an option to be able to do it virtually. So, if you wanted to just form a team and do something somewhere else, you don’t have to paddle. You can go hiking, you can ride your bike, you can do some gardening. Whatever you love to do outside is a great way to support us, or you can support somebody else. A lot of us have pages on our social media, and you can just make a donation and help us out that way as well,” said Dawn Willard Robinson, camp director at Pine Tree Camp.

We’re going to give you the chance to help out, as well. The WABI TV5 Telethon for Pine Tree Camp will be happening on June 1st during our 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. newscasts.

This year, it’s taking place at the Woodshed in Manchester, home of the Maine Cabin Masters.

You can attend the event in-person or donate online, by phone, or new this year, by Venmo @PineTreeCamp.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Injured bald eagle spotted in Belfast
Officials, volunteers look for injured bald eagle in Belfast
File photo
Maine AG: Police justified in 2021 Waterville shooting
Storms Tonight & Again Saturday Afternoon
File photo
Ferry service to Vinalhaven reduced Memorial Day weekend