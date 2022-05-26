Advertisement

Shooting death of Lewiston man ruled homicide

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide.

The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.

The State Medical Examiner’s office ruled Morin died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death is considered a homicide.

A spokeswoman for Maine State Police tells TV5 it is still an active investigation and no arrests have been made.

Augusta police are also investigating.

