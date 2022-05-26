Senator King suggests banning high capacity magazines to curb gun violence

WASHINGTON, DC (WABI) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Texas this week, Senator Angus King thinks banning assault style rifles isn’t a real solution to ongoing issues of gun violence.



King told TV5 this afternoon the assault style rifle isn’t much different than the weapons used to hunt deer, sometimes referred to as long guns.



King says a way to make an actual impact would be to get rid of the high capacity magazines that are being used with those rifles and in recent mass shootings.

“In Maine, for example, if you go hunting, you can have a magazine with five, five bullets, one in the chamber and then five in the magazine, said King. “We don’t need magazines with 20 30,40, 50 rounds. And so, that’s, I think, that is something that would be actually more realistically helpful in avoiding some of these past tragedies because it forces the shooter to stop and reload and not be able to just keep firing as the shooter did apparently at the school.”

King added if there was action taken to ban assault weapons, manufacturers would be able to make small changes around the new laws that in the end would keep the current issues in place.

Additionally, he pointed out that after the mass shooting in Sandy Hook in 2013, much like what’s happening now, there was a call for action.



However, King says Republicans have resisted change.



On most issues, there needs to be 60 votes in the Senate to end debate and move on to a vote.

“There’s a possibility, and I don’t want to say that I’m optimistic or that I’m pessimistic, but there is a possibility that this time, maybe we can muster the votes necessary, but in the past, the Republican caucus has been very strongly opposed to anything, including ending the loopholes in the background check laws,” he explained.

The first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in New York and Texas failed in the Senate Thursday.

Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety.

The vote failed nearly along party lines.

Senator Susan Collins voted against allowing debate on the bill.

In a statement to TV5 she said:

Incidents of domestic terrorism, including hate-motivated crimes targeting racial, ethnic, and religious groups, are anti-American and represent an attack on the fabric of our society. This bill falls far short of its goal and could in fact make it harder for the government to prevent domestic terrorism. In fact, career officials at the U.S. Department of Justice have called provisions in the bill “counterproductive,” “unnecessary,” and “potentially harmful.”

I believe Congress could find common ground to help prevent hate crimes and other forms of domestic terrorism, as we did with the bipartisan Asian-Americans hate crimes law I authored with Senator Hirono last year. Unfortunately, this bill is not the right answer.



