Renewable energy companies partner with Maine Community Action to contribute $300,000 to struggling Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 30 renewable energy companies partner with Maine Community Action to contribute $300,000 to those who have struggled with heating costs this Winter.

The funds will help families and individuals who are above the income guidelines for the federal Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP.

Participating companies are from various fields including solar, offshore wind, energy storage, and firms providing services to the companies.

Matt Kearns, Chief Development Officer with Longroad Energy says this is a great way to stretch resources.

He says it will also provide additional support to Mainers in need especially during the rising cost of oil and gas.

“We need to do this kind of thing. We fortunate to have a great supply chain in Maine. And a lot of people stepped up. Like I said, you know, Mainers do renewable energy very, very well. And we were able to call on everybody and they responded very quickly,” Kearns said.

The Partnership allocated funds to each local agency, asking them to review their records for households that were in need of help but over the guidelines, or to address new calls for assistance.

To date -- $160,000 has been credited to over 200 households home heating vendor.

