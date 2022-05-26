Advertisement

Police: Man believed armed and dangerous after shooting in Lewiston

Abdirahman Duale is wanted by police after a shooting in Lewiston Tuesday.
Abdirahman Duale is wanted by police after a shooting in Lewiston Tuesday.(Lewiston Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Reports of numerous shots being fired brought Lewiston Police to the area of 50 Knox Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, authorities found a man who had been shot in the foot in the street.

Police say they also found multiple spent shell casings, with several vehicles and buildings struck and damaged by the gunfire.

According to officials, a White Chrysler 200 was spotted leaving the scene. That vehicle was found a short distance away.

The victim has since been treated and released. Police are searching for Abdirahman Duale, also known as Gino, in connection with the shooting.

Officials believe he is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police at 784-6421.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

Latest News

No injuries reported after a truck crashes into a house in Lee.
No injuries after a truck crashes into a house in Lee
File Graphic
Shooting death of Lewiston man ruled homicide
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
556 new cases of COVID according to Maine CDC
Heightened police presence outside Bangor schools in wake of Texas shooting
Heightened police presence at Bangor schools following Texas shooting