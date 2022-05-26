Police: Man believed armed and dangerous after shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Reports of numerous shots being fired brought Lewiston Police to the area of 50 Knox Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, authorities found a man who had been shot in the foot in the street.

Police say they also found multiple spent shell casings, with several vehicles and buildings struck and damaged by the gunfire.

According to officials, a White Chrysler 200 was spotted leaving the scene. That vehicle was found a short distance away.

The victim has since been treated and released. Police are searching for Abdirahman Duale, also known as Gino, in connection with the shooting.

Officials believe he is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police at 784-6421.

