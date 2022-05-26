Northern Light Blue Hill breaks ground on new hospital

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the start of construction on a new, more modern hospital for the region.

“No more looking backward about where we’ve been,” said Northern Light Blue Hill President John Ronan. “It’s looking forward.”

Planning for a new hospital in Blue Hill has been at various stages for nearly eight years, so today’s groundbreaking was a monumental next step.

“This has been a long, anticipated project,” said Scott Gray, a Blue Hill resident and Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital Board Member. “Northern Light is very community hospital oriented, and we’re very fortunate to have them supporting us in this project.”

Along with a full service emergency department and imaging services, the new hospital will also feature new renovated space for lab and rehabilitation services. And each patient room will be completely private; each one with a view of the water.

“Being able to have that privacy to be able to heal,” said Ronan. “Have conversations, have family members be able to come and talk to you about what’s going on. We just thought that was paramount, and that was one of the pillars we built this project around.”

“Ultra-modern,” Gray added. “With every available piece of equipment that will increase the quality of care and the safety of the patients and the employees will be in these rooms.”

While the hospital will be smaller in size and more state-of-the-art, Ronan said what won’t change is its staff’s commitment to bringing healthcare to the Blue Hill community.

“Blue Hill Hospital is more than the bricks and mortar that you see when you drive by. It’s all about the people that are delivering care. And whether it’s COVID, or whether it’s the common flu, or whether it’s something else in the emergency room that you need, this team has just consistently stepped up every day.”

Construction is already underway in Blue Hill, and the new hospital is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.