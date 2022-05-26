No injuries after a truck crashes into a house in Lee

LEE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say no one was hurt this morning after a truck crashed into a house in Lee.

Officials say when they got to the house on Lee Road, they found the truck partially in the home.

Authorities believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Lee Fire says the house belongs to one of their firefighters and was occupied at the time.

Fire officials say the driver was evaluated and released.

