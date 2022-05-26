Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow. Chance Of Afternoon Showers & Storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds cover continues to cover much of central & eastern Maine. There has been some clearing for areas south & west of Waterville, but clouds should fill back in overnight. Showers are expected to continue off and on north of Greenville & Millinocket overnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Marine layer will try to push onshore after midnight. This will result in low clouds, fog, and light drizzle along the coastline into Friday morning.

Fog & cloud cover Friday morning will stay persistent for most of the morning. Inland areas will see some broken clouds with periods of sunshine. This will lead to some developing instability and will promote the chance of storms by the afternoon/evening. Highs will range from the 60s along the coast to the upper 70s and low 80s inland. Humid conditions with dew points reaching the low 60s. Showers will remain across far northern Maine. Storms will develop in the mountains late Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk of severe weather for these locations. Main hazards with these storms will be damaging winds, large hail & heavy rainfall. The potential for rain will decrease closer to the Interstate and coastline.

Clouds remain for Saturday. There will be scattered showers during the morning which will bring the Bangor area and the coastline a chance of moisture. Showers will remain on & off through the early afternoon before a cold front will pass. This will bring a chance of showers & thunderstorms with some of the storms potentially reaching severe criteria. Best chance will be south & west of Augusta. Storms will begin to develop by midday and will track eastwards into Bangor by mid to late afternoon. The storms will end by early evening. Conditions will be humid until the cold front passes, dew points will reach the low 60s. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s & 70s.

Rainfall totals from Thursday evening through Saturday evening will be greatest across northern Maine. Parts of Aroostook County is expected to see upwards of 2-3″ of rain. Totals will taper off as you go southwards. From Greenville/Millinocket southwards to Dover-Foxcroft/Lincoln, 0.5″ to 1″ of rain is expected. Southwards to the Interstate 0.25″ to 0.5″ and then south of I-95 will see less than 0.25″ or rain.

High pressure will build in for Sunday & Monday. Drier, brighter, and warmer conditions are expected for both days. Sunday will have mostly sunny skies with highs along the coast in the 60s and inland areas will get close to 80°.

Memorial Day looks similar to Sunday. A mixture of sun & clouds with mild temperatures expected. Highs for inland areas will be slightly warmer and will have a better chance of hitting 80°. Along the coast, 60s and low 70s are expected.

Mostly dry and above seasonable highs continue into the middle part of next week. There will be some weak disturbances that move through and could bring the chance of isolated storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers over the north. Areas of fog possible along the coast. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s with a SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Increasing rain chances by the afternoon & evening. Some strong to severe storms will be possible in the mountains. The humidity returns and highs inland will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Closer to the coast, mostly 60s are expected. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers in the morning followed by afternoon storms as a cold front passes. Still humid until the front passes with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Trending drier with more sunshine. Highs in the 60s along the coast and inland areas well into the 70s and close to 80°.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s along the coast and close to 80° inland.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s & 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.