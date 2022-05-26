More Clouds Today, Showers Possible North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More clouds will move in for our Thursday. Showers will be possible this afternoon, mainly from Greenville to Millinocket northward as a warm front approaches. With more clouds across the area, temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the 60s inland. The combination of more clouds and a stronger southerly breeze will keep it even cooler along the coast there temperatures will likely stay in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. The southerly breeze could gust to around 25 MPH at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s. Scattered showers will continue across the north tonight as well.

The warm front will move to our north Friday allowing a warmer and more humid air mass to move into the state. Despite mostly cloudy skies... temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s to near 80° inland with cooler temperatures in the 60s along the coast with the onshore breeze. Dewpoints will climb into the low to mid-60s as well. A cold front approaching later in the day will give us a chance of showers Friday afternoon and evening with the best chance being over areas north and west of Bangor. The cold front will cross the state Saturday keeping us under the clouds with numerous showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s to around 70°. Humidity will stick around for Saturday as well with dewpoints in the 60s. The cold front will move to our east Saturday night, bringing the showers to an end. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday and Monday. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers possible, mainly across northern locales. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland. South/southwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers north. Lows in the 50s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. Scattered showers especially during the afternoon and evening. The best chance of showers will be north and west of Bangor. Highs in the mid-60s along the coast and upper 60s to mid-70s inland. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. High in the 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

