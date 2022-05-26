Maine CDC reports possible Hepatitis A exposure at Oakland restaurant

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says there’s been a possible Hepatitis A exposure at an Oakland restaurant.

CDC officials say they have identified the case in a food service worker.

They say the worker handled food while infectious at Waterville Country Club’s Nineteen 16 Restaurant.

Anyone who purchased and/or ate food at the restaurant between April 26 and May 17 could be at risk

The CDC says there is no evidence linking this case to a recently-confirmed case at the Skowhegan Walmart.

They say you can prevent infection with a vaccine.

Those exposed are advised to get a hep-a vaccine within two weeks.

If you are already vaccinated for it, you are protected.

Symptoms begin to show 15–50 days after exposure.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.