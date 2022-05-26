Advertisement

Maine baseball falls to UMass Lowell, 9-7, in America East Tournament opener

The loss sends the Black Bears to an elimination game scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - America East’s regular season baseball champions will have an uphill climb through elimination play to capture the conference’s tournament title.

The loss sends the Black Bears to an elimination game scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The loss sends the Black Bears to an elimination game scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.(WABI)

Maine’s 9-7 loss in its first America East Tournament game to UMass Lowell showed how strong the River Hawks can be in one particular area that’s important in postseason play: bullpen pitching performance.

UML’s staff surrendered just one run after starter Ryan Towle was pulled after allowing six runs through 3.2 innings.

The River Hawks called on winning pitcher Zach Fortuna, Matt Draper, Sal Fusco, Michael Quigley, and ultimately Henry Funaro for the save.

Players and coaches said the performance lifted the team to the next round, without a loss in the double-elimination tournament.

“We’ve had a great bullpen. They’ve really picked it up at the end of the year. At the beginning of the year, they were trying to put it together. They’ve been really good for us at the end of the year winning close games,” said Frank Wayman, UMass Lowell junior infielder.

“These guys have been resilient all year. It’s not always the prettiest innings, but they have the stuff. Fusco and Quigley have the stuff to be able to get out of innings with their velocity. Also, their secondary pitches are very, very good,” said Ken Harring, UMass Lowell head coach.

UMass Lowell will be back on the field on Friday at 11 a.m.

As for the Black Bears, they’re left kicking themselves over missed opportunities with runners left on base, while opening the door for the River Hawks in their five-run 5th inning.

Although the loss stings, Maine still has a chance to win the conference.

“The situational hitting wasn’t where it was. We left 11 or 12 runners on base. We had an awful performance out of the bullpen in a big, key spot. Things like that can’t happen in championship baseball, and they happened,” said Nick Derba, Maine head coach.

“We just stay with the same focus that we’ve been working with all year. We move on, forget, and then go out and attack in that elimination game,” said Joe Bramanti, graduate student infielder, hit two home runs.

The Black Bears will now have to win four straight games to become America East champions, including two on the league’s title game Saturday.

Maine is scheduled to play again on Friday after the River Hawks at roughly 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

Latest News

Live streaming will be available on the University of Maine Men’s Rugby Club Facebook page
Maine rugby program preparing for national competition
Maine rugby program preparing for national competition
Maine rugby program preparing for national competition
Nine players make it to college sports level
MDI holds signing ceremony for student-athletes
MDI holds signing ceremony for student-athletes
MDI holds signing ceremony for student-athletes