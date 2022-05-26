Advertisement

Heightened police presence at Bangor schools following Texas shooting

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the wake of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas, there was a heightened police presence outside Bangor schools Wednesday.

This video was taken outside the James F. Doughty School.

Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager tells us the higher level police presence will last at least through the week.

He emphasized the importance of communication between students and trusted adults, and noted the school is providing age-appropriate curriculum.

Tager says the school sent out a message this afternoon to parents.

”That message basically said three things,” Tager said. “It said you’ll see an increased police presence on our campuses, we want you to feel comfortable, and we’re committed to safety for our students.

“I get a little teary-eyed even talking about it, but I just don’t think that’s the way that things should be for kids in our country. There’s been 27 shootings this year, and it’s not what you would expect when you bring your kids to schools.”

Tager adds counseling is available for all students.

