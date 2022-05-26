Advertisement

Central Maine Power plans to request an increase in electricity rates

Gov. Mills is calling on CMP to not file the rate request
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power is asking state utility regulators to approve a three-year reliability and grid upgrade plan that could raise bills for customers by as much as $10 per month by 2026.

CMP says they will develop further details of the Powering Maine plan over the next two months and file them with the Maine Public Utilities Commission over the summer.

The company says the Powering Maine proposal will add more automation to the system so that fewer customers are impacted by a single outage.

It will also address system needs to enable the connection of more clean energy.

Governor Mills is opposing the proposal calling the rates “outrageous.”

