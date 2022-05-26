Central Maine Power plans to request an increase in electricity rates

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power is asking state utility regulators to approve a three-year reliability and grid upgrade plan that could raise bills for customers by as much as $10 per month by 2026.

CMP says they will develop further details of the Powering Maine plan over the next two months and file them with the Maine Public Utilities Commission over the summer.

The company says the Powering Maine proposal will add more automation to the system so that fewer customers are impacted by a single outage.

It will also address system needs to enable the connection of more clean energy.

“CMP must continue to make the smart system updates that improve reliability now and enable the company to successfully perform our role in helping Maine meet its climate change goals. We know household budgets are being hit hard by higher prices across the board right now, and the Powering Maine plan strives to ensure that progress continues on improving the electric grid and meeting clean energy goals—some of which will minimize annual energy costs over time—while being mindful that this is a tough time for many Mainers.”

Governor Mills is opposing the proposal calling the rates “outrageous.”

“Maine people are already struggling with sky high costs from record inflation, including high electricity rates that are the result of New England’s dependence on expensive, harmful fossil fuels. For CMP to say they want to heap added costs onto Maine people adds insult to injury. It’s outrageous. I call on CMP not to file this request. If they unwisely do, I will direct my Energy Office to intervene in the case to oppose it, and I will call on the Maine Public Utilities Commission to reject it so that Maine sends the clear message to our utilities that their focus needs to be on improving performance, reducing cost burdens, and restoring trust. There is simply no way that increasing folks’ electricity bills right now can be considered just and reasonable. I will fight this.”

“Any increase in electricity rates right now poses an unwanted additional financial burden on Maine ratepayers, for whom the cost of nearly every other necessity is rising. My office will be carefully examining the details of CMP’s request to identify any underlying costs that are out of line and will offer the Public Utilities Commission an alternative recommendation that is consistent with the statutory requirement that CMP’s rates be ‘just and reasonable’ and prioritizes the welfare of Maine ratepayers.”

