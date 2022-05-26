Bangor doctor gives skin cancer prevention tips

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

As the weather gets warmer more Mainers are heading outside.

TV-5 spoke to a local physician about some of the ways we can protect ourselves.

According to the Skin Cancer Awareness Foundation, skin cancer is America’s most common cancer with more than 5 million cases diagnosed each year.

Fortunately, the foundation says it’s also one of the most preventable.

“I’m not a fan of the tan,” said Dr. James Urbina, of Northern Light Internal Medicine. “Will I go out there and get some sun myself? Sure I will! I want some Vitamin D just like everyone else does.”

Dr. James Urbina works for Northern Light Health in Bangor.

He’s also an outdoor enthusiast who says in addition to wearing sunscreen, the best thing you can do is cover up.

“If I’m out in the sun, like I like to row the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, I’ll actually cover up with a rash guard,” said Dr. Urbina. “A rash guard all the way here. I’ll have a hat. I’ll even have gloves on to protect my hands. And I don’t wear shorts even though I’m on the water and its 120 degrees down at the bottom of the Canyon.”

When it comes to SPF, Dr. Urbina says apply liberally and re-apply often.

As for your eyes, he recommends wearing polarized lenses for protection, especially out on the water.

“These are places that can burn as well,” said Dr. Urbina. “We recognize that the retinas themselves are a very sensitive bit of tissue. And frankly it’s a burn. It’s a burn that causes troubles overtime.”

While melanoma is just one kind of skin cancer, he says it’s important to know your ABCDE’s when it comes to moles.

And of course, talk to your primary care provider about any concerns.

