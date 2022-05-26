556 new cases of COVID according to Maine CDC

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Maine CDC.

One person from Franklin County, the other was from Cumberland County.

There are also 556 new reported cases of the virus.

3,596 new COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state vaccinaton dashboard.

