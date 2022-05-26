Advertisement

556 new cases of COVID according to Maine CDC

261,587 total cases of COVID-19 recorded with state since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Maine CDC.

One person from Franklin County, the other was from Cumberland County.

There are also 556 new reported cases of the virus.

3,596 new COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state vaccinaton dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

Latest News

File Graphic
Shooting death of Lewiston man ruled homicide
Heightened police presence outside Bangor schools in wake of Texas shooting
Heightened police presence at Bangor schools following Texas shooting
The CDC says there is no evidence linking this case to a recently-confirmed case at the...
Maine CDC reports possible Hepatitis A exposure at Oakland restaurant
United Methodist Church in Stonington
Stonington church closing after almost 130 years