556 new cases of COVID according to Maine CDC
261,587 total cases of COVID-19 recorded with state since pandemic began
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Maine CDC.
One person from Franklin County, the other was from Cumberland County.
There are also 556 new reported cases of the virus.
3,596 new COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state vaccinaton dashboard.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.