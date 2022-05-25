Rockland technology students spend time with 101st Air Refueling Wing

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The 101st Air Refueling Wing spent time in Rockland with students at the Mid-Coast School of Technology to share various skills and opportunities they can provide.

“We are going to need people who want to the part of the Maine Guard family and want to do those jobs and my students here are already interested,” said Nicholas LaBreck, Maine CTE educator and National Guard Airman.

The Career Technical Education or CTE school offers 16 high school programs including auto collision technology, certified nursing assistant or baking and pastry.

LaBreck says the students are on a rotation schedule.

“So, you are learning carpentry, or metal tech that day and then you are back to your home-based school learning the academics,” said LaBreck.

Students were able to explore Aircraft Maintenance and the Security Forces Squadron. They also explored the mobile emergency operations center which is a self-sufficient trailer that can be deployed anywhere in the world, providing wireless and satellite network connectivity among many.

Luke Marquis with the US Air Force says he has been to a few missions with the trailer.

“The biggest one would be going down to the 2016 presidential inauguration,” said Marquis.

The event will continue on Thursday with other career exhibits to explore.

Marquis says he hopes the kids learn that possibilities with the force are endless.

“Introduce people to what they have for options and how they can serve their state, their local community and the air force,” said Marquis.

