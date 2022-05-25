A night at Cole Land Transportation Museum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a night with the busy family in mind - a night at the museum!

The Cole Land Transportation Museum, to be exact.

They say they know many people work during the week and have plans on the weekends, so this event is for them.

Thursday, they’re inviting the public to join them for an evening of fun.

They’ll be open from 5-8 p.m.

There will be guides available for families and scavenger hunts.

Parents with their children will get $5 admission or a buy one adult ticket, get one free deal!

As always, children 19 and under are free.

Head to colemuseum.org for more info.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.