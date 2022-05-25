Advertisement

Man charged with murder after mother’s body found apartment in Bath

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WMTW) - A man is accused of killing his mother after her body was found at an apartment complex in Bath.

Authorities discovered the body of 66-year-old Jeanine Ross at an apartment on Congress Street Tuesday afternoon.

Maine State Police assisted in the investigation and Ross’ death was ultimately ruled a homicide.

Officials did not say what lead to Ross’ murder, but say they arrested her son, 42-year-old Jason Ibarra.

According to authorities, Ibarra was staying with his mother.

Ibarra has been charged with Ross’ murder and violation of conditional release.

Maine State Police adds further information will be released when court documents become available.

