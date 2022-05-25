Maine rugby program preparing for national competition

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine men’s rugby team is ready to compete in the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Championship from Saturday to Monday in New Orleans.

The junior core of Cullen Mahoney, Shawn Nitsche, and Shea Wagner say the team’s creativity, depth, and speed can help them compete with anyone.

“We started the season knowing that this was the goal, so getting here means a lot,” said Mahoney, fly half/wing.

“I love the creativity of the sport. Instead of football where the play gets called, you have that one assignment for 15 seconds, in rugby you kind of do your own thing,” said Nitsche, scrum half.

“We get out set pieces going. We’re moving quickly on and off the ball. It really shows when we’re doing well,” said Wagner, center.

The Black Bears earned their bid to New Orleans through a Boston qualifying tournament.

Live streaming will be available on the University of Maine Men’s Rugby Club Facebook page.

