Maine governor, senators release statements following Texas school shooting

Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas
Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WABI) - An gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday. At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, released the following statement after the shooting:

“The brutal attack on school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is a horrific crime. Although we are still waiting for more details, it is hard to believe that someone who would do this was not severely mentally ill.

“Congress should look at enacting a Yellow Flag law based on the one we have in Maine, which has due process rights and also involves a medical professional in the decision.”

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine also released a statement:

The horrific, senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School shatters hearts across the nation, as we all grieve for the victims and their families.

“This violence does not have to continue. We can, and must, do more to protect our communities.”

Gov. Janet Mills also said in statement:

“Like people across Maine, my heart is broken by the horrific news out of Texas.”

Mills, in accordance with a directive of the President Joe Biden, has ordered the United States and State of Maine flags lowered to half-staff immediately through Saturday in honor and remembrance of the victims.

