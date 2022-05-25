Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalization down on Wednesday, 1 death reported

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have once again dropped on Wednesday

The Maine CDC says 177 people are in the hospital with the virus. That’s down seven from Tuesday

Nineteen people are in critical care.

Five people remain on ventilators. That’s up three in the last 24 hours.

A person from Waldo County has passed away with the virus.

The CDC reports 560 new cases on Wednesday along with more than 3,000 vaccinations.

