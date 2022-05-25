Advertisement

Ellsworth community holds vigil for classmate lost in fatal crash

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth High School community came together tonight for a candlelight vigil in memory of one of their classmates.

18-year-old Dakota “Cody” Markham of Sedgwick was killed in a car crash Friday night.

Tuesday night, classmates, administrators, family and a local pastor offered their memories of Cody’s life and impact.

They say he was a kind person, one that overcame life’s challenges and was quick to offer a smile and make others laugh.

”Anyone who’s ever gotten the opportunity to know him, and taken that opportunity, just knew what an incredible, beautiful person he was,” said Jessica Valdez, Cody’s Aunt. “He would always give you a smile, made a point to tell his family and friends he loved them before he left, and if we can take anything away from this horrible tragedy, is to carry that beautiful kindness with him with us.”

At the end of the vigil, those in attendance were asked to write their favorite memories of Cody, or other messages.

The letters were collected to be given to his family.

Jessica Valdez, his aunt, also told us there are plans to honor what Cody stood for with a scholarship through Community Compass.

