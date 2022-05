SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Drivers in Skowhegan had to moo-ve over on Wednesday.

This wasn’t your ordinary milk run.

Video posted online shows Skowhegan police chasing after a runaway calf.

This little one was really hoofing it!

Police say the calf ran off into the woods.

Complete, utter chaos - really putting the “cow” in Skowhegan.

