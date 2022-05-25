Advertisement

Corinth woman arrested on drug charges

Jennifer Kane
Jennifer Kane(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth woman was arrested on drug charges in Bradford.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on rural patrol last Wednesday when he came across a vehicle on the side of the road.

Jennifer Kane, 37, was out on bail at the time.

After reportedly finding items in plain view, the deputy conducted a further search and allegedly found cocaine and fentanyl.

Kane was arrested on drug trafficking charges, as well as violating her bail conditions.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Mt. Hope Cemetery in Bangor
Bangor Historical Society’s walking tours starting in June
Ellsworth High School community remembers classmate who died in car crash
Ellsworth community holds vigil for classmate lost in fatal crash
A Corinth woman has been arrested on drug charges in Bradford.
Corinth woman arrested on drug charges in Bradford
He pleaded guilty last year.
Bangor man sentenced to five years for drug possession, intent to distribute