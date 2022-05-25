Corinth woman arrested on drug charges
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth woman was arrested on drug charges in Bradford.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on rural patrol last Wednesday when he came across a vehicle on the side of the road.
Jennifer Kane, 37, was out on bail at the time.
After reportedly finding items in plain view, the deputy conducted a further search and allegedly found cocaine and fentanyl.
Kane was arrested on drug trafficking charges, as well as violating her bail conditions.
