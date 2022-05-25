Corinth woman arrested on drug charges in Bradford

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth woman has been arrested on drug charges in Bradford.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on rural patrol last Wednesday when he came across a vehicle on the side of the roadway.

The deputy found that 37-year-old Jennifer Kane was out on bail.

After finding items in plain view, the deputy conducted a further search, and found cocaine and fentanyl.

Kane was arrested on drug trafficking charges, as well as violating her bail conditions.

She was transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

