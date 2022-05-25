Clouds Roll In Overnight. Cooler With Showers Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move to our southeast. Skies will stay mostly clear for the first part of the night, however, mid to high level clouds will begin to move in overnight ahead of our next disturbance. Lows will drop mostly in the 40s.

A warm front will begin to move across the state on Thursday. This front will bring additional cloud cover to the region and will also bring the chance of afternoon showers. Periods of sunshine expected during the early morning hours and clouds will thicken up by midday. By the afternoon though, the cloud cover from the Foothills towards the coast will start to break apart with areas in the mountains keeping mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The best chance of any precipitation will be north of Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln during the afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 50s and low 60s along the coast to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s inland. Southerly wind will be increasing as gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

The first part of Friday will remain dry. Some brief periods of sunshine mixed in with clouds Friday morning before showers arrive by the afternoon. The humidity will increase as dew points reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will range from the 60s along the coast to the mid to upper 70s inland. A cold front will approach the region by late Friday afternoon. This will increase our rainfall coverage and intensity into the evening. It will also bring the isolated chance of a thunderstorm. Rain chances will continue into Saturday. Breezy southwest winds on Friday will gust up to 20-25 mph.

Saturday will have showers heaviest in the morning and becoming more scattered by the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s along the coast to the low 70s inland. Dew points will reach the low 60s giving it a sticky feel.

By Sunday, drier, warmer & brighter conditions are expected. Still watching the potential of a secondary low developing across southern New England. Right now, the chances of this happening continue to dwindle. It does look like an area of high pressure will be building in. A mixture of sun & clouds is expected on Sunday with highs along the coast in the 60s and close to 70°. Inland areas will see highs getting close to 80°.

Memorial Day looks very similar to Sunday. A mixture of sun & clouds with mild temperatures expected. Highs for inland areas will be slightly warmer and will have a better chance of hitting 80°. Along the coast, 60s and low 70s are expected.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the 40s with a SW wind at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with the chance of showers over northern Maine. Highs mostly in the 60s. Breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Increasing rain chances by the afternoon & evening. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Breezy SW wind with gusts up to 25 mph. The humidity will be returning

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Humidity sticking around but should break as a cold front passes.

SUNDAY: Trending drier with more sunshine. Highs in the 60s along the coast and inland areas well into the 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s along the coast and close to 80° inland.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s & 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.