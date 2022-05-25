Advertisement

Bangor city councilor honored with Girl Scouts of Maine Juliette Award

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor city councilor who is also an attorney and business owner can now add another title to her list.

Anglea Okafor is this year’s Girl Scouts of Maine Juliette Award recipient.

This was the 11th Annual Pearls of Wisdom Award Ceremony.

She was given the award Wednesday morning at the Gracie Theater at Husson University.

They say every year they honor a woman of integrity who has made a difference in her community and is a great role model for girls in the Greater Bangor area.

We spoke to Okafor about what this means to her.

”I’m very grateful, you know? It is said, and I truly believe that to whom more is given, more is expected. So, this is an honor that, God knows, I will do my best to keep up to,” said Okafor.

There was a sweet surprise at the end! The audience sang happy birthday to her, led by her kids and emcee Deb Neuman.

Neuman is president of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

This is the first time the Pearls of Wisdom event has been in person in several years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Buyers going to great lengths
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Bangor metro area
Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas
Maine governor, senators release statements following Texas school shooting
Thomas Bonfanti
Man accused of killing 3 people represents himself during trial opening statements
Jennifer Kane
Corinth woman arrested on drug charges