Bangor city councilor honored with Girl Scouts of Maine Juliette Award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor city councilor who is also an attorney and business owner can now add another title to her list.

Anglea Okafor is this year’s Girl Scouts of Maine Juliette Award recipient.

This was the 11th Annual Pearls of Wisdom Award Ceremony.

She was given the award Wednesday morning at the Gracie Theater at Husson University.

They say every year they honor a woman of integrity who has made a difference in her community and is a great role model for girls in the Greater Bangor area.

We spoke to Okafor about what this means to her.

”I’m very grateful, you know? It is said, and I truly believe that to whom more is given, more is expected. So, this is an honor that, God knows, I will do my best to keep up to,” said Okafor.

There was a sweet surprise at the end! The audience sang happy birthday to her, led by her kids and emcee Deb Neuman.

Neuman is president of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

This is the first time the Pearls of Wisdom event has been in person in several years.

