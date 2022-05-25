Another Gorgeous Day Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Wednesday looks fantastic as high pressure gradually slides to our south and east. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures today. A south/southwest wind will usher some slightly warmer air into the state today, allowing highs to reach the low to mid-70s for most of the interior while coastal areas remain near or a bit above 60° due to the wind off the water. Skies will start clear tonight followed by some increasing clouds late as a warm front approaches. Lows tonight will drop back to the 40s.

More clouds will move in for our Thursday. Showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, mainly north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln as a warm front approaches from the west. With more clouds expected Thursday, temperatures will be a bit cooler than today with highs in the 60s inland and upper 50s to near 60° along the coast. The warm front will move to our north Friday allowing a warmer and more humid air mass to move into the state. Look for high temperatures on Friday to be in the mid-60s along the coast and mainly 70s inland. Dewpoints will climb into the low to mid-60s as well. A cold front approaching later in the day will give us a chance of showers Friday afternoon and evening with the best chance being over areas north and west of Bangor. The cold front will cross the state Saturday keeping us under the clouds with numerous showers throughout the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s to low 70s. Humidity will stick around for Saturday as well with dewpoints in the 60s. The cold front will move to our east Saturday night, bringing the showers to an end. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday and Monday. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 60°-74°, coolest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear start then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light south/southwest wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers possible, mainly across northern locales. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland. South/southwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. Scattered showers developing especially during the afternoon and evening. The best chance of showers will be north and west of Bangor. Highs in the mid-60s along the coast and upper 60s to mid-70s inland.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers likely. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mainly in the 70s.

