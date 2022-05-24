Wells man accused of fatally shooting niece to remain held without bail

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of fatally shooting his toddler niece in Wells Saturday and injuring his brother and father appeared in front of a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

An initial court appearance was held for Andrew Huber Young, 19, over Zoom.

Huber Young is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred.

He is charged with murder in connection with the death of 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young.

According to an affidavit released Monday, the shooting followed an argument between Andrew Huber Young and his brother Ethan over a T-shirt.

The document states Huber Young stole a gun from his father and fired through a glass door of the family’s home on Crediford Road, injuring Ethan and their father Mark and fatally wounding Octavia.

The affidavit written by a detective with the Maine State Police major crimes unit states Huber Young walked into the Wells Police Department shortly after the shooting and told a dispatcher, “I (expletive) up and and accidentally shot at my (expletive) family.”

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.