Too much damage to determine cause of Maine inn fire

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators say the massive fire that destroyed the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn in Boothbay Harbor on Monday night caused so much damage, they are not able to determine how it started.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF were at the scene Tuesday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the earliest fire reported was seen in the area of the building where the water heaters for the Inn were.

According to officials, the hotel was closed at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries.

The owners of the Inn had been planning to open for the season this week. They are vowing to rebuild, calling it their American dream.

Thousands of CMP customers experienced power outages in the Boothbay Harbor during the time of the fire.

