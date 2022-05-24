Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move overhead today providing us with a beautiful day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning, followed by a bit of cloudiness during the afternoon as an upper level disturbance approaches. Temperatures today will top off in the 60s to near 70°. A seabreeze will develop this afternoon keeping it coolest along the coast. Any clouds we see this afternoon and evening will clear out tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-40s for most spots tonight with a few upper 30s possible across northern and eastern areas.

Wednesday looks fantastic as high pressure gradually slides to our south and east. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures A southwest wind will usher some warmer air into the state Wednesday with highs reaching the low to mid-70s for most of the interior while coastal areas remain in the low to mid-60s with the wind off the water. More clouds will move in for our Thursday. Showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, mainly across northern locales as low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to around 70°. Low pressure will bring us a better chance of more widespread showers Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. Humidity levels will increase Friday as well. Low pressure will pull a cold front through the state Friday night with showers continuing through the nighttime hours. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid-60s to near 70°. Drier and brighter weather is expected for Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs between 60°-70°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind this morning becoming southeast 5-10 MPH this afternoon.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows between 38°-46°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 64°-74°. Light wind becoming southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers possible, mainly across northern locales. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. Scattered showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-60s to low and mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

