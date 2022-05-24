Advertisement

State of Maine asked to oversee services for asylum seekers

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nonprofits and community organizations want the state of Maine to begin coordinating services for asylum seekers.

The letter from 79 organizations, dated Friday, came after Maine’s largest city said it could no longer guarantee housing amid a surge of homelessness.

The letter that said a “coordinated, statewide effort is necessary to meet the moment.”

A spokesperson said Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is reviewing the letter and considering recommendations.

