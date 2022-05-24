Advertisement

Starbucks near Bangor Mall getting a remodel, will temporarily close

Starbucks on Bangor Mall Boulevard
Starbucks on Bangor Mall Boulevard(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Attention Starbucks lovers - one of the two Bangor shops is set to temporarily close next month.

According to a Facebook post, the Starbucks on Bangor Mall Boulevard is getting a remodel.

Their last day of business will be June 11th with plans to reopen on August 1st.

That means the Starbucks location inside Target will be the only one available north of Augusta during that time.

