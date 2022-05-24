Advertisement

Sen. King co-sponsoring legislation, aiming to strengthen elections in the United States

He says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would help states and local governments support...
He says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would help states and local governments support election administration, train poll workers and increase access to early voting and voting by mail.(Gray tv)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is cosponsoring legislation aimed at strengthening elections across the country.

He says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would help states and local governments support election administration, train poll workers and increase access to early voting and voting by mail.

It would also provide $20 billion in mandatory federal funding over the next decade to help support election administration.

He says it will improve election security -- particularly cybersecurity.

States and certain local governments would have to submit a detailed plan on distributing resources and their election activities to qualify for the funding.

King is urging the senate to quickly pass the bill.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Tips can be sent anonymously via the report it app using the ATF Boston Field Division as the...
Reward offered for information in Waterville firearm theft
University of Maine trustees consider Malloy’s fate
Jury selection starts for Maine man accused of killing 3 people
Savannah Kandiko
Skowhegan native travels to Romania to help people of Ukraine