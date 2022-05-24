Sen. King co-sponsoring legislation, aiming to strengthen elections in the United States

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is cosponsoring legislation aimed at strengthening elections across the country.

He says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would help states and local governments support election administration, train poll workers and increase access to early voting and voting by mail.

It would also provide $20 billion in mandatory federal funding over the next decade to help support election administration.

He says it will improve election security -- particularly cybersecurity.

States and certain local governments would have to submit a detailed plan on distributing resources and their election activities to qualify for the funding.

King is urging the senate to quickly pass the bill.

